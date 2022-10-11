- Home
India V South Africa 3rd ODI Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM
New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores after South Africa's innings in the third and deciding one-day international against India in New Delhi on Tuesday:South Africa 99 all out, 27.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 34; Kuldeep Yadav 4-18)Toss: India
