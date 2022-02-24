India v Sri Lanka first T20 scoreboard

(@FahadShabbir)

Lucknow, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Thursday: India R. Sharma b Kumara 44 I. Kishan c Liyanage b Shanaka 89 S.

Iyer not out 57 R. Jadeja not out 3 Extras (w6) 6 Total (2 wickets, 20 overs) 199 Did not bat: S. Samson, V. Iyer, D. Hooda, H. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Fall of wickets: 1-111 (Rohit), 2-155 (Kishan) Bowling: Chameera 4-0-42-0, Kumara 4-0-43-1 (w1), Karunaratne 4-0-46-0 (w2), Jayawickrama 2-0-15-0, Vandersay 4-0-34-0 (w2), Shanaka 2-0-19-1 (w1) Sri Lanka (target 200) P.

Nissanka b Kumar 0 K. Mishara c Rohit b Kumar 13 J. Liyanage c Samson b VR Iyer 11 C. Asalanka not out 53 D.

Chandimal st Kishan b Jadeja 10 D. Shanaka c Kumar b Chahal 3 C. Karunaratne c Kishan b VR Iyer 21 D.

Chameera not out 24 Extras (w2) 2 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 137 Did not bat: J. Vandersay, P. Jayawickrama, L. Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Nissanka), 2-15 (Mishara), 3-36 (Liyanage), 4-51 (Chandimal), 5-60 (Shanaka), 6-97 (Karunaratne) Bowling: Kumar 2-0-9-2, Bumrah 3-0-19-0, Patel 2-0-10-0, Chahal 3-0-11-1, V.

Iyer 3-0-36-2 (w1), Jadeja 4-0-28-1, Hooda 3-0-24-0 (w1) Toss: Sri Lanka result: India won by 62 runs Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0 Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)