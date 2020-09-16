UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Violated SCO Rule By Bringing Bilateral Matter At Regional Forum: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

India violated SCO rule by bringing bilateral matter at regional forum: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India was losing credibility at all international fora as it violated the principle of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on bringing bilateral matter to the platform.

In response to objection of India against Pakistan during the online meeting of SCO National Security Advisers yesterday, the Foreign Minister said the attempt ended in humiliation of the former as rejected by the forum, which was meant to address regional issues.

He recalled attending the SCO meeting of Foreign Ministers held recently in Russia and mentioned that bilateral matters were supposed to be discussed during sideline meetings.

Qureshi said Pakistan followed the SCO rules, whereas India raised objection on a bilateral issue.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory, already mentioned in the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said India was losing credibility at all international forums as its National Security Adviser walked out of the meeting.

On Ladakh matter, he said China urged upon India to resolve the matter through negotiation, however India chose the path of aggression instead.

At Ladakh front as well, India has faced huge humiliation, he said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Russia China Jammu Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

44 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

60 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.