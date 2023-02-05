UrduPoint.com

India Violating Human Rights In IIOJ&K: Addl CS Saqib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

India violating human rights in IIOJ&K: Addl CS Saqib

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that India was violating human rights in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

India wanted to deprive innocent Kashmiris from their right to freedom by force, he said this in a message on occasion of February 5, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Saqib stated that Kashmiris would surely achieve freedom.

No one can deny the provision of the right to self-determination, he added.

Efforts are being made to enslave innocent Kashmiris through oppression.

Saqib maintained the sun of freedom will rise soon. The entire Pakistani nation is standing by the Kashmiris. We will continue to extend support to Kashmiris at all levels, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Penaflexes and banners were displayed at South Punjab Secretariat in support of Kashmiris' right to self- determination.

