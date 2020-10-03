UrduPoint.com
India Virus Deaths Pass 100,000: Official Data

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

India virus deaths pass 100,000: official data

New Delhi, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deaths from the novel coronavirus in India passed 100,000 on Saturday, official data showed as the pandemic continues to rage across the world's second-most populous country.

A total of 100,842 people have now died, health ministry figures showed, giving India the third-highest death toll in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

In terms of cases, India has recorded 6.47 million and is on course to overtake the US as the country with the most infections in the coming weeks.

