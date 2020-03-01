India wages a war against our civilization, AJK President:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) Mar 01 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India must not consider the Kashmiri people weak and defenseless because 220 million Pakistani people right from Karachi to Khyber and from Khunjerab to Gwadar stand by them.

"In order to establish a peaceful and civilized society in South Asia, we are ready to fight the fascist and fanatic groups like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who are hell bent on destroying peace and stability in the region," he added.

While addressing a seminar on the topic of "Indian State Terrorism: Kashmir and World Peace" organized by the Human Rights Council of Pakistan at Karachi Arts Council on Sunday, the President said that the flames which India had been fanning in occupied Kashmir for the last 72 years have now engulfed the whole of India, and the slogans of 'Azadi' which was earlier heard only in the held territory, are now being echoed throughout India, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement released to media here Sunday night.

Sardar Masood Khan said that India has started clash of civilizations by targeting Muslims both in Kashmir and within India and hurling threats of war on Pakistan. The Indian civilization, he said was based on barbarity, savagery and the human blood but our civilization derives its values from Quran and Holy life of Prophet Muhammad which declare respect for the whole mankind and sanctity of the human lives, he added.

He questioned that if India claims that it is a big power and an economically stable country, why it is scared a small country like Pakistan. It is not the size or population that makes a country strong and invincible but the courage, bravery and spirit of sacrifice and Pakistani nation is equipped with all this, he asserted.

The AJK president said that today whole global media whether it belongs to the United States, Canada, Europe, middle East or Asia-Pacific was highlighting the true picture of Kashmir while parliaments of the world were raising their voice in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people. The think tanks, authorizes and thinkers are demanding action against India for committing crimes against humanity, he added.

"We must take advantage of the changed global environment to build a better narrative to convince the global community to support the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Khan emphasized. The seminar was also addressed by Chairman Human Rights Council Jamshed Hussain, Vice-Admiral (ret) Arifullah Hussaini, Director Baharia Foundation Shah Sohail Masood and others. Ends / APP / AHR.