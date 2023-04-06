India will never succeed to suppress Kashmiris' freedom sentiment through use of brute force: Imtiaz Wani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Information All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK and Pakistan Chapter, Imtiaz Wani has said that India will never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom sentiment through the use of brute force.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India was increasing the number of its troops to strengthen its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir.

He deplored that India is converting the Kashmiris' land into military garrisons in the Israeli style.

Imtiaz Wani deplored that in fact, India was turning the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority by granting domiciles to a large number of non-Kashmiris to accommodate them in the occupied territory.

He added that despite the deployment of lacs of troops, India has failed to subdue the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement in IIOJK.

Imtiaz Wani said Kashmiris will not accept anything less than freedom from India, because they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices and are determined to continue their struggle till complete success.

Imtiaz Wani said that durable peace in South Asia could not be established without a permanent settlement of the Kashmir dispute by the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.