India win toss, bat first in second T20 in West Indies

(@FahadShabbir)

Providence, Guyana, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20 International against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav plays his 50th T20I while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi came in to the India side for Kuldeep Yadav who was hit in the nets on Saturday.

Pandya said he was not perturbed by India's four wicket defeat in Tarouba on Thursday in the first of the five-match series.

"We didn't do much wrong," said Pandya. "Just a couple of errors that happen, it is okay. When you are chasing 10-12 per over, we need to have wickets in hand. As a group that is the learning." West Indies named an unchanged side with captain Rovnam Powell suggesting they were happy with India's decision to bat first.

"The wicket should get better as the day goes on," said Powell.

"We didn't lose wickets in clusters, which was good to see. We are a boundary-hitting team but know how important the singles and doubles are." The tourists won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.

Teams: West Indies Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (capt), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy IndiaShubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar