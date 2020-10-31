UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Indian aggressive posture against AJK, Pakistan cannot be overlooked: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 31 (APP):In acknowledgement of his exceptional and outstanding life-time performance in the population welfare and pollution-free environment for the human beings – besides the live stock, in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Ministry of National Health Service (NHSRC), Govt. of Pakistan, conferred 'Life-'Time-Achievement Award' upon senior bureaucrat of Azad govt. of the State of Jammu & Kashmir Raja M. Razaq Khan, Secretary Population Welfare Department of the State government, it was officially said.

The AJK State government sources told media here late Thursday that the seasoned bureaucrat Raja M. Razaq Khan of the AJK government, also formerly Secretary and Director General of the State-run Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), AJK Govt.

, was crowned with the award at a ceremony hosted at the concluding session of the 4th Country Engagement Working Group Meeting held under the auspices of the NHSRC at Bhurban, Murree late Wednesday where Dr. Shahid Hanif from PPW, Ministry of National Health Service - NHSRC, Govt. of Pakistan conferred the award upon the illustrated and distinguished senior official of the AJK government.

"I'm deeply indebted to express my sincere gratitude and thanks to PPW, (M/o NHSRC, Govt. of Pakistan) - Dr. Shahid Hanif & his team for honoring me with the "Life-Time_Achievement_Award, today", Raja Razaq said while talking to this Correspondent when invited his comments over the above distinction.

"I feel honored and shall remember this courtesy", he added.

APP / AHR.

