Indian aggressive posture aims to divert attention from IOJK happenings: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) , Feb 08 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the students studying in UK and others educational institutions across the world to communicate with the UN Secretary General António Guterres, the UN Security Council and the chairperson of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and compel them to take concrete steps for resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"If Kashmir conflict is not resolved through peaceful means, it will not only lead South Asia towards a disastrous war but will also jeopardize the future of millions of youth living in the region", he said.

Addressing Pakistani, Kashmiri, and other students from around the globe during an interactive session at the prestigious Oxford University in Oxford UK, he said India's threats of attacking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were designed to divert the world's attention from the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in India itself, an AJK presidential secretariat statement issued to media here Saturday evening said.

The event was attended by a large number of students which also included Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, President Oxford Pakistan Society, Shahnur Chohan, Vice President of the society, Nima Ashfaq, Secretary Alina Salauddin.

The AJK president said now the international community was well aware of India's facade and diversionary moves.

He said after August 5 last year, the global media had very courageously and boldly exposed India's false narrative. "It is imperative that the educated youth use traditional and new communication mediums to expose India's heinous designs, and bring forward the true picture of India's war crimes being committed in IOJK", added the AJK president.

"Resolving the Kashmir dispute is not the sole responsibility of Kashmiri or Pakistani people, but the world must unite and take tangible steps to ascertain the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. Resolution of this dispute is crucial for world peace and security," Khan emphasized, saying that the any conflict between the nuclear neigbours will not only be a regional but global threat.

The AJK president said Kashmir was not a bilateral dispute between Pakistan and India but it was a trilateral issue and the people of Jammu and Kashmir who were to determine their own future were the key party to the dispute. "The slogan of Azadi (freedom) which India wanted to quell in IOJK and for this purpose deployed its 900,000 troops in occupied Kashmir, was now being heard across the length and breadth of India itself", he said.

Responding to a volley of questions, Sardar Masood Khan rejected the impression that lack of construction and development had left Azad Kashmir underdeveloped. Today, he added, "we have five public sector universities, three medical colleges, hundreds of colleges and thousands of schools besides roads that connect districts and subdivisions of AJK."The people of AJK, he said, had come a long way and were now far prosperous and well off than in the past.

He said efforts were underway for the construction of basic infrastructure to promote tourism in the liberated territory, provide universal access to health facilities as per international standards, and to introduce telemedicine far flung areas.