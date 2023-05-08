UrduPoint.com

Indian Air Force Jet Crash Kills 2 Civilians: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Indian air force jet crash kills 2 civilians: Report

ANKARA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A MiG-21 jet of the Indian air force plane crashed in the western state of Rajasthan on Monday morning, killing two civilians on the ground, the air force and local media reported.

One more civilian was injured in the crash that took place in the Hanumangarh district, according to ANI news agency.

In a statement, the air force said that the crash took place during a "routine training sortie today morning.""The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries," it said.

An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, the statement added.

