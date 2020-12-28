UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Officer Accused Of Planting Weapons On Kashmir Civilians

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Indian army officer accused of planting weapons on Kashmir civilians

Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian police on Sunday accused an army officer and two associates of planting weapons on the bodies of three labourers killed in Kashmir to make it look as though they were militants in a staged gun battle.

The army had claimed that the three men were killed in a gun battle in the village of Amshipora in south Kashmir and that three weapons were found on them. The bodies were hurriedly buried in a remote border area.

The men's families in the remote mountainous area of Rajouri identified them one month later from photographs that circulated on social media. The families said the three had only been looking for work in Kashmir's Apple orchards.

The controversy sparked rare separate investigations by the Indian army, which has more than 500,000 troops in Kashmir, and the police, who said they were only informed of the supposed firefight after the killings which violated the normal rules of engagement.

A police statement issued late Sunday said the officer and two others "planted illegally acquired weapons and material on their dead bodies after stripping them of their identities and tagged them as hardcore terrorists in possession of war-like stores." Following the investigation, the bodies of the three slain men were exhumed in September and returned to their families after DNA tests.

Captain Bhoopendra Singh has been charged with murder, conspiracy and other offences, the police statement said. He is now in military detention. The two civilian "sources", who were with him at the time, are in police custody.

A local court has asked the army whether the accused officer should be tried in a civilian court or subjected to a military court martial, according to the statement.

