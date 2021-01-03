UrduPoint.com
Indian Barbarism Continues In IIOJK For Last Over Seven Decades

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Indian barbarism continues in IIOJK for last over seven decades

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Indian barbarism has been going on for more than 70 years in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and everyday killings is a testimony of this barbarity in the territory.

According to an analytical report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, every Kashmiris' life is at the mercy of brutal Indian forces. It said India has broken all records of committing brutalities and excesses on people in IIOJK.

The report said that Indian troops martyred 14 Kashmiris during the month of December in 2020. It said that the troops killed 263 innocent Kashmiris, molested 58 women and destroyed 927 residential houses during the 4,615 cordon and search operations conducted in the year.

The report further said that 10,842 people were injured due to the use of pellets by Indian troops since July 2016 till the end of 2020 and over 140 of them lost eyesight in both the eyes and 210 in one eye while vision of over 2,500 victims was damaged partially.

It added that the troops have killed 95,723 Kashmiris including 7,155 in fake encounters and custody in IIOJK since 1989.

The report pointed out that everyday killings have failed to make the Kashmiris relent in their pursuit of freedom and India will never succeed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people by resorting to killing spree in IIOJK. Kashmiris want justice and the world must support them in breaking the shackles of Indian slavery, it added.

The report maintained that the world needs to break its silence on the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

"International community must feel the agony and pain of the oppressed Kashmiris. UN must implement its resolutions on Kashmir that guaranteed the Kashmiris' right to self-determination," it added.

