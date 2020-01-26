UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Bowlers Pin New Zealand Down In Second T20

Umer Jamshaid 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 02:10 PM

Indian bowlers pin New Zealand down in second T20

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Tight bowling by India, led by Ravindra Jadeja, restricted New Zealand to 132 for five batting first in the second Twenty20 in Auckland Sunday.

New Zealand won the toss and believed conditions were ripe to bat first after more than 400 runs were scored in the opening match of the series on the same wicket two days ago.

When Martin Guptill cracked back-to-back sixes off the opening over by Shardul Thakur there were signs the decision to bat would pay off.

But that was to be New Zealand's most productive over.

Guptill continued to plunder the boundaries in his 33 before he was caught by Virat Kohli to give Thakur a sense of revenge.

Tim Seifert, not out 33, and opener Colin Munro (26) were the only other batsmen to pass 20 on a ground with notoriously short boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja, who accounted for Kane Williamson (14) and Colin de Grandhomme (three) finished with figures of two for 18 off his four overs.

Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube took one wicket apiece.

Related Topics

India Auckland Same New Zealand Virat Kohli Shardul Thakur Colin De Grandhomme Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

18 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.