UrduPoint.com

Indian Capital On Alert As Zika Virus Cases Rise In Neighboring Uttar Pradesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Indian capital on alert as Zika virus cases rise in neighboring Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Authorities in the Indian capital region Delhi Saturday said they were on alert in the wake of a spike in Zika virus cases in the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, 13 new cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, which took the case tally to 79 in the state during the past two weeks.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said his government was alert and watchful of the developments.

"Our system is on alert," Sisodia said. "If any case is reported, we will tackle it.

" Uttar Pradesh shares a border with Delhi and thousands of people commute to and back from the capital region.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have deputed municipal corporation teams to the affected areas to tackle the situation. The teams are carrying out inspections and taking required measures like fogging to destroy mosquito breeding points.

All government hospitals in the state have also been put on high alert , and surveillance has been intensified to control and identify the cases of Zika virus infection.

Related Topics

India Delhi Chief Minister Alert Kanpur Border From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

19 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

2 hours ago
 EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.