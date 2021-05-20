Indian COVID-19 tally reaches 25,772,440, daily deaths fall below 4,000

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,772,440 on Thursday with 276,110 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, confirmed the health ministry.

The death toll rose to 287,122 with 3,874 deaths since Tuesday morning. This is the first time in the past few days when the deaths per day fell below the 4,000-mark.

There are still 3,129,878 active cases in the country. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 22,355,440 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

In a bid to curb the COVID-19 cases' spike, most of the states in the country have imposed night curfews and partial or complete lockdowns.

Principal Scientific Advisor to India's Federal government K.

Vijay Raghavan recently stated that a third COVID-19 wave was "inevitable" in the country.

So far over 187 million vaccination doses (187,009,792) have been administered to the people across the country.

A total of 1,166,090 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. However, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, with over 322 million tests been conducted so far.

Three types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India , including the Covishield, the Covaxin and the Russia-made Sputnik-V