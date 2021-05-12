UrduPoint.com
Indian Covid-19 Variant Found In 44 Countries, All Regions: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.

The UN health agency said the B.

1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India in October, had been detected in sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions," adding it had received "reports of detections from five additional countries".

