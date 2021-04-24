UrduPoint.com
Indian Covid Variant Found In Switzerland: Health Authority

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indian Covid variant found in Switzerland: health authority

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :A first case of the Covid-19 variant contributing to the exploding outbreak in India has been detected in Switzerland, the public health authority said Saturday.

"The first case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been discovered in Switzerland," Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health said in a tweet, adding that the virus variant had been found in a person transiting through one of the country's airports.

