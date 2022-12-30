Indian cricketer Pant injured in car crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was recovering in hospital Friday after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire when the star wicketkeeper-batsman was travelling to New Delhi, police and doctors said.

The 25-year-old was returning from his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the capital, before dawn when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median.

Police said the car immediately caught fire and the national team wicketkeeper had to break the windscreen to escape the blaze.

"The car hit the median and no other person or vehicle was involved in the crash," a police officer from Roorkee, requesting anonymity, told AFP.

Pant had multiple injuries and was first rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a more advanced facility.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) president Jay Shah said in a statement.