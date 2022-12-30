UrduPoint.com

Indian Cricketer Pant Injured In Car Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Indian cricketer Pant injured in car crash

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was recovering in hospital Friday after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire when the star wicketkeeper-batsman was travelling to New Delhi, police and doctors said.

The 25-year-old was returning from his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the capital, before dawn when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median.

Police said the car immediately caught fire and the national team wicketkeeper had to break the windscreen to escape the blaze.

"The car hit the median and no other person or vehicle was involved in the crash," a police officer from Roorkee, requesting anonymity, told AFP.

Pant had multiple injuries and was first rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a more advanced facility.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) president Jay Shah said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Fire Police Board Of Control For Cricket In India Road Vehicle Car Mercedes New Delhi Rishabh Pant From

Recent Stories

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

9 minutes ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

37 minutes ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

46 minutes ago
 FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference t ..

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

1 hour ago
 SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.