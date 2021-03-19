Indian Drugmaker To Produce 200 Million Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Friday it had signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement it had partnered with Stelis Biopharma "to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine".