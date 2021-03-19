UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Drugmaker To Produce 200 Million Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The developer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Friday it had signed a partnership with an India-based drugmaker for the production of 200 million doses of the two-dose jab.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which backed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement it had partnered with Stelis Biopharma "to produce and supply a minimum of 200 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine".

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO-Hunted Russian Submarine Communicating With M ..

26 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Extended 'Troika' Statement After M ..

26 minutes ago

Kremlin on Russia's Relations With US: We Hope for ..

27 minutes ago

Georgian Comatose Nurse Dies Days After Receiving ..

27 minutes ago

FBR chairman listens complaints of taxpayers in E- ..

28 minutes ago

Seminar held to mark Pakistan day

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.