UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Economic Momentum Stumbles Under Surging COVID-19 Cases: Global Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Indian economic momentum stumbles under surging COVID-19 cases: Global Times

BEIJING, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :After months of large-scale lockdowns in India, the world's fifth-largest economy has witnessed its largest contraction on record. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the world, countries and regions may slow their overseas investment and further dim India's economic prospects in the second half of the year.

Official data showed that India's GDP in the second quarter slid 23.9 percent. Drastic as that was, the figure was still within expectations due to a nation-wide lockdown that has hampered normal economic activities, together with the external pressure of the gloomy global economy, according to an article published by Global Times on Wednesday.

Investment collapsed by 47 percent as compared with the previous year, while household consumption dropped nearly 27 percent.

As a major emerging economy, India has been a relatively favoured market by foreign capital. Though foreign investment is expected to resume in the long run, the pandemic has made global investors reflect on their overseas strategies.

Weakening foreign investment will cast a shadow on India's manufacturing sector, which is crucial for the country since the development of manufacturing could help the populous country to improve employment, eliminate poverty and improve its infrastructure.

Economic recovery in the second half of the year faces grimmer prospects, since India has seen surging confirmed COVID-19 cases and New Delhi's promotion of economic resumption has further pushed up infection risks.

With insufficient public health facilities, unless an effective vaccine could be rolled out, combating the virus and resuming economic momentum would not be easy for the country on its own.

Through months of poorly dealing with the virus, the Indian government has further exposed its insufficient administrative capacities. It is expected that the devastating economic outlook could force New Delhi to speed up reform to attract foreign capital after the pandemic.

APP/asg Get Outlook for Android

Related Topics

India World New Delhi May Market Government Employment

Recent Stories

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC, Apollo-led consortium enter into $5.5 billi ..

2 hours ago

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

9 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.