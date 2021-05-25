UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian External Affairs Minister Discusses 'peace And Security Issues' With UN Chief: Spokesman Dujarric

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

Indian external affairs minister discusses 'peace and security issues' with UN chief: Spokesman Dujarric

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :India External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Tuesday discussed with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the Covid-19 situation and covered "a number of other peace and security issues" during their meeting in New York, according to a UN Spokesman.

But, responding to questions, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric would not spell out the "peace and security issues" that were discussed. When pressed he said he would not go beyond what he had stated.

The meeting lasted an hour.

From New York, Jaishankar, who is on a 5-day visit to the US, will travel to Washington where he is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The top US diplomat left Monday for a quick trip to the middle East as part of Biden Administration's attempts to strengthen the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

Related Topics

India United Nations Israel Palestine Washington Visit New York Middle East Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.