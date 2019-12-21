Indian FM abruptly cancels meeting with US congressional leaders over Kashmir criticisms: Report

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar abruptly canceled a meeting that was to take place in Washington with senior members of the U.S. Congress this week after the American lawmakers refused demands to exclude a Congresswoman who is a strong critic of the Indian government's actions in Kashmir, The Washington Post reported Friday.

During his trip to Washington this week, Jaishankar was to meet with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, a Democrat, Committee Ranking Member Congressman Michael McCaul, a Republican, and other lawmakers, including India-born Pramila Jayapal, the newspaper said, citing congressional aides.

Ms. Jayapal, a liberal Democrat, is currently sponsoring a resolution that asks India to lift restrictions on communications, restore the internet and preserve religious freedom for all residents in the disputed region of Kashmir.

According to the Post, Indian officials informed the committee that Jaishankar would not meet with the lawmakers if the group included Ms. Jayapal, but Engel refused, and the Indians pulled out, "This only furthers the idea that the Indian government isn't willing to listen to any dissent at all," Ms. Jayapal was quoted as saying by the Post. "The seriousness of this moment should've been a reason for a conversation, not dictating who's in the meeting, which seems very petty." The Indian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Tensions in Indian occupied Kashmir spiked when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked a special status of Jammu and Kashmir and placed the disputed state under a inhuman lockdown.

The Internet shutdown entered its 134th day on Monday, making it the longest shutdown of its kind imposed in a democracy, according to the Internet advocacy group Access Now.

Modi's government has defended the restrictions on security grounds.

Jaishankar's decision to cancel the meeting surprised analysts in Washington.

"It's a missed opportunity," said Ashley Tellis, an Indian scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "Minister Jaishankar is incredibly thoughtful and articulate — and not engaging with Congress, which has traditionally been a bastion of strong support for India, is shortsighted," the Post quoted him as saying.

Jaishankar's trip to Washington comes as protests have spread across India over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, a law passed last week that prevents undocumented Muslims from neighbouring countries from seeking Indian citizenship while permitting people of other faiths to do so.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who met with Jaishankar on Wednesday, declined to weigh in on the citizenship law despite making the promotion of religious freedom a centerpiece of his tenure as the United States' top diplomat, the Post said.

"We care deeply and always will about protecting minorities, protecting religious rights everywhere," Pompeo said at a news conference.

A senior State Department official declined to say whether the citizenship law came up during discussions involving Pompeo, Jaishankar and India's defence minister.

At the same news conference, Jaishankar defended the citizenship law, claiming that it was a "measure which is designed to address the needs of religious minorities from certain countries." Ms. Jayapal says the citizenship law "adds a whole level of complexity to India as a secular democracy — one of the great prides of the country." She said she had planned to advance her resolution on Kashmir this week but was urged to wait until after meeting with Jaishankar. Now she plans to renew her push for the resolution in January, the Post said.

"My constituents care about the human rights situation, thousands of peopled detained without charges, and a communication crackdown that makes daily life more difficult," she said. "It has been extremely brutal for families in Kashmir."