Srinagar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Three militants have been killed in a shootout with Indian government forces in the heart of the restive Kashmir's main city of Srinagar, police said Sunday, two days after eight died in another gun battle.

The militants were killed in a firefight in the Zoonimar area of the densely populated old city of Srinagar, a police officer who asked to remain anonymous told AFP.

One home was destroyed during the clash.

This was second such encounter in the old city, and took the death toll of alleged militants to over 100 this year.

Just over a month ago, the son of a top leader and his associate were killed in the city.

The May incident -- a day-long firefight that saw 15 homes blown up by police and soldiers -- was the first armed encounter between rebels and government forces in Srinagar in two years.