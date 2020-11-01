UrduPoint.com
Indian Forces Shoot Dead Kashmir Leader

Sun 01st November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Indian forces shoot dead Kashmir leader

Srinagar, India, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Indian government forces shot dead the leader of Kashmir group on Sunday, authorities said.

Hizbul Mujahideen leader Saifullah Mir -- also known as Musaib and Doctor Saif, as he treated militants injured in encounters with Indian forces -- was killed in a gun battle in the Rangreth area of Srinagar near the main airport, police said.

