Indian Forces Unprovoked Firing On Civilian Population In AJK To Escalate Tension On LoC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:00 PM

Indian forces unprovoked firing on civilian population in AJK to escalate tension on LoC

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement-International, (JKSDI) (United Kingdom ),Raja Najabat Hussain strongly condemned the Indian forces indiscriminate and unprovoked firing on civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and said it would escalate tension on Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement here Raja Najabat Hussain warned international community including the United Kingdom (UK) that turning a blind eye to India's blatant acts of belligerence would be a catastrophic for entire region and the global peace.

He also called upon the international community and the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate notice of the situation and stop India from playing with the fire.

Raja Najabat Hussain also welcomed The United States Panel on Religious Freedom report against India and said that India's Modi led BJP fascist government had made the lives of minorities in India specially the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) miserable and gross violation of human rights were continuing against the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said Indian occupation forces through Draconian and black laws were killing, terrorising and perpetrating untold atrocities on innocent people of IOJK.

He said that as Chairman JKSDI (UK chapter),he in consultation with its central members and core committee had written letters and sent Emails to British members of parliament (MPs) and Lords inviting their attention that entire world was concentrating fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, while India was busy on the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing acoss the LOC,targeting the innocent civilian Kashmiris to divert world attention and cover up massive violations and atrocities taking place through brutal Indian occupation forces in the IOJK.

He said that siege and lockdown of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir since August 5,2019 was continuing creating a humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley.

Raja Najabat Hussain said that status of the longstanding international Kashmir dispute was changed by India in blatant violation of UNSC resolutions which promised Kashmiris right of self determination under a UN supervised plebiscite.

He said in the letter the JKSDI has also appealed the British Government and Members of the Parliament to take up the Kashmir situation in the Parliament to expose Indian forces atrocities and gross violation of human rights in IOJK and also raise the voice for the oppressed people of IOJK.

He called upon the International community and UNSC to take notice of the situation and pressure India to stop human rights abuses in the occupied valley and implement UNSC resolutions on Kashmir to allow Kashmiri people to decide their future destiny through a UN sponsored plebiscite for peace and prosperity in the region.

The Chairman JKSDI Raja Najabat Hussain reiterated that that Indian acts of aggression at LoC and atrocities inside Indian occupied Kashmir would not dampen the spirit of Kashmiri peoples indigenous struggle for the freedom of their motherland from Indian subjugation and realization of their birth right toself determination.

