Indian media fabricates reports of detained Chinese soldiers: Chinese military source

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian media had recently fabricated reports that Chinese soldiers have been detained for "crossing the borderline", China Daily reported citing a Chinese military source.

Chinese border troops conducted a routine patrol on September 28 in the Dongzhang area on the Chinese side of the Sino-Indian border and took countermeasures resolutely when they encountered "unreasonable obstruction" from the Indian military, said the source.

The Dongzhang area is China's inherent territory, and it is entirely reasonable and legal for Chinese border troops to organize patrols on their own territory, the source added, saying, "The responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side". Earlier, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said he was aware of 'relevant information' after reports in Indian media claimed Chinese soldiers had been detained following an altercation with Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The Chinese side said Arunachal Pradesh was part of southern Tibet opposing New Delhi's claim that the northeastern state was an integral part of India.

China and India are locked in an ongoing 17-month long military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which has plunged Sino-India bilateral ties to the lowest level in decades.

Several rounds of diplomatic and military dialogues have failed to resolve the dragging impasse between the two militaries.

The next round of military talks between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian Army is likely to take place on October 12.