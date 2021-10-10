UrduPoint.com

Indian Media Fabricates Reports Of Detained Chinese Soldiers: Chinese Military Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Indian media fabricates reports of detained Chinese soldiers: Chinese military source

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian media had recently fabricated reports that Chinese soldiers have been detained for "crossing the borderline", China Daily reported citing a Chinese military source.

Chinese border troops conducted a routine patrol on September 28 in the Dongzhang area on the Chinese side of the Sino-Indian border and took countermeasures resolutely when they encountered "unreasonable obstruction" from the Indian military, said the source.

The Dongzhang area is China's inherent territory, and it is entirely reasonable and legal for Chinese border troops to organize patrols on their own territory, the source added, saying, "The responsibility rests entirely with the Indian side". Earlier, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said he was aware of 'relevant information' after reports in Indian media claimed Chinese soldiers had been detained following an altercation with Indian troops in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

The Chinese side said Arunachal Pradesh was part of southern Tibet opposing New Delhi's claim that the northeastern state was an integral part of India.

China and India are locked in an ongoing 17-month long military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which has plunged Sino-India bilateral ties to the lowest level in decades.

Several rounds of diplomatic and military dialogues have failed to resolve the dragging impasse between the two militaries.

The next round of military talks between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian Army is likely to take place on October 12.

Related Topics

India Army China New Delhi September October Border Media From

Recent Stories

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

6 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.