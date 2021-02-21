UrduPoint.com
Indian Media Hyping China's Release Of Border Death Toll 'self-deception' : Global Times

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :While the Chinese are mourning for the four young soldiers killed in last years border conflicts with Indian troops after China officially revealed the details of casualties, some Indian media and netizens are instead still hyping up China's casualties and doubting the timing of China's release of the information, which Chinese experts slammed as self-deception and a failure to understand China's kindness and sincerity to ensure smooth completion of the ongoing disengagement process.

It is not surprising that they are doing this to deceive themselves, boasting about the so-called success of India, as what China released is totally different to what they have been hyping, Chinese experts said, noting that the recordings China showed have debunked the Indian media's lies.

The Indian media's data is based on speculation and self-deception, but what we showed to the world are authentic records and data, Tian Guangqiang, assistant research fellow with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

The recording has broken India's lies as it shows that it is India who started the provocation and China has always been trying to solve the issue through peaceful means, Tian said.

Tian noted that the PLA did not release the casualties and details until the situation eased and the two sides kicked off disengagement.

It is a sincere move from China to avoid exaggerating confrontation or stimulating sentiment from people on both sides, but Indian media failed to understand China's kindness,Tian explained.

On February 10, Chinese and Indian troops started simultaneous and planned disengagement in the Pangong Lake area in accordance with a consensus reached during the ninth round of corps commander-level meetings after a border standoff.

Chinese experts hailed the disengagement and withdrawal of troops as a key breakthrough that will ease border tensions and hopefully lead to peace and stability in the short to medium term.

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Saturday that although some Chinese netizens could not accept the facts China released about the clash at the LAC, the Indian military would continue the disengagement process as planned.

Qian warned of the possibility of a slight delay in the withdrawal by Indian troops with an excuse of technical reasons.They may doubt that China totally pulled out its forces according to the agreement and slowed down their own process; or Indian leaders change ideas and order their frontier soldiers to slow down. But so far, there has been no such indication, Qian said.

