UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Media Trying To Divert World Attention Though Baseless Propaganda: PM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Indian media trying to divert world attention though baseless propaganda: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Indian media was trying to divert world's attention from the Indian government's illegal steps in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), grave human rights violations and threats to the regional peace from the implementation of Hindu fascist agenda through a negative and baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review the negative propaganda and disinformation campaign including hybrid warfare launched by the Indian media against Pakistan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting the prime minister further observed that the objective of such nefarious propaganda was to create anarchy in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, PM's special assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf, Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid and others.

The prime minister directed for effective measures to foil the negative Indian media's propaganda and creation of public awareness in this regard.

The prime minister stressed that such baseless and concocted campaign should be countered with facts and the real face of India should be exposed before the international community and the public.

He also expressed the hope that Pakistani media would play its full role in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Rashid Jammu Media From Government

Recent Stories

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

3 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

1 hour ago

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

1 hour ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

1 hour ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.