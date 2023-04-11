BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :China on Monday firmly opposed a visit by India's interior minister to Arunachal Pradesh and views his activities in the area as violating Beijing's territorial sovereignty and it is not conducive to peace and tranquility in the border area.

"Southern Tibet is China's territory. The activities of senior Indian officials in southern Tibet infringe in China's territorial sovereignty", Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

China has renamed some places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China views as part of its territory.

In response to a question on the visit by Indian interior Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh, Wang said that the Indian official's visit is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the border area.

China and India have border disputes in the region as both countries claim ownership of the poorly demarcated 3,440 kilometres (2,100 miles) long Line of Actual Control (LAC). The LAC runs along a disputed region and is often affected by the changing landscape, including rivers, lakes, and snowcaps.

China has consistently asserted its claim over the entirety of Arunachal Pradesh, referring to the region as South Tibet.