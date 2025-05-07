- Home
Indian Missile Strikes: PM Calls Urgent Meeting Of National Security Committee At 10 Am
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 03:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday at 10 am, the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.
The minister made the announcement on his social media account X.
The meeting has been called to discuss the situation after India carried out missile strikes at five places inside Pakistan.
Pakistan retaliated by downing two fighter jets of Indian Air Force and also destroyed a brigade headquarters in India.
