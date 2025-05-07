Open Menu

Indian Missile Strikes: PM Calls Urgent Meeting Of National Security Committee At 10 Am

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 03:20 AM

Indian missile strikes: PM calls urgent meeting of National Security Committee at 10 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday at 10 am, the Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

The minister made the announcement on his social media account X.

The meeting has been called to discuss the situation after India carried out missile strikes at five places inside Pakistan.

Pakistan retaliated by downing two fighter jets of Indian Air Force and also destroyed a brigade headquarters in India.

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

4 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

4 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

4 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

4 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

4 hours ago
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

4 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

4 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

4 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

4 hours ago
 Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries befo ..

Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha

4 hours ago
 Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC ..

Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous