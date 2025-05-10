Indian missiles hit 3 air bases in Pakistan; all PAF assets safe: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are safe, military spokesman said late Friday.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”.

The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization.

“We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.