UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Paper Removes Fake Story About US Diplomat's 'visit' To Kashmir Following Protest

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

Indian paper removes fake story about US diplomat's 'visit' to Kashmir following protest

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :An Indian newspaper withdrew a fake story about a recent "visit" of Lisa Curtis, an aide to US President Donald Trump, to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) following a rebuke from Ms. Curtis.

The story in The Deccan Herald is accompanied by a photograph of Ms. Curtis, deputy assistant to the outgoing president and senior director for South and Central Asia on the National Security Council, standing next to an Indian official at the foot of a snow-covered hill, without identifying the location.

"This photo was taken in January 2017 before I joined the (Trump) administration," Ms. Curtis chided the newspaper on the Twitter Friday. "This journalist should've fact-checked", she added.

The story, by-lined to Sameer P. Lalwani, is obviously part of India's ongoing disinformation campaign that EU DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based independent and non-profit organization, exposed in a critical report about New Delhi's use of fake Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) to promote its agenda.

Responding to Ms. Curtis' tweet, journalist Lalwani said that the report was removed within two hours of posting, adding, "I now believe it is likely inaccurate ..." In the fictional report, Journalist Lalwani claimed that the US diplomat, who, according to him, was on back channel diplomacies, met politicians, members of civil society and security officials on the Kashmir visit.

Citing "sources", the report also claimed that during the "high-profile" visit, Ms. Curtis spent time "taking feedback on the situation arising in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of special status of the valley." "Obviously the Indians have not learnt any lesson from the damning EU DisinfoLab's report about their machinations to spread disinformation," a diplomatic observer said.

Related Topics

India Twitter Civil Society Visit Trump Jammu New Delhi January 2017 From Asia P

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy receives 59,130 consumer complaints ..

2 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak inaugurates first virtual Emir ..

3 hours ago

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.