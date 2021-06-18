UrduPoint.com
Indian PM Launches Customized Crash Course Program For COVID-19 Workers

Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a customized crash course program for COVID-19 frontline workers amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic in the South Asian country.

Modi, who launched the course through video conferencing, said the novel corona-virus (COVID-19) changed rapidly and posed new challenges to India's fight.

"COVID-19 is still there and there is a strong possibility of the virus being mutated. Therefore, the country's preparations have to be ramped up in order to combat new challenges," he said.

The customized crash course program aims to skill and up-skill over 100,000 COVID-19 front-line workers across the South Asian country.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the program is planned to involve 111 training centers across the country.

"The training will be imparted to COVID-19 warriors in six customized job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support and medical equipment support," the PMO said.

The program will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to meet the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"We need a large pool of skilled workers who can deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19. It is necessary that new front-line workers are added to this pool to help the workers who are already giving their all to the fight," Modi said.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,762,793 on Friday, with 62,480 new confirmed cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

