Indian police arrest religious preacher Barkati in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested a religious preacher, Sarjan Barkati in Shopian, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Police arrested Sarjan Barkati from his residence in Reban area of Shopain district.

However, the police did not reveal the reasons behind the police action, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Sarjan Barkati was supposed to lead prayers at Budgam on Friday and was detained by police on Thursday evening, police officials said.

Barkati was released on October 28, 2020, four years after he was arrested under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) during massive freedom protests in the aftermath of the killing of youth leader, Burhan Wani in July 2016.