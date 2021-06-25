UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Probe Fake Vaccine Scams In Two Cities

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Indian police said Friday that around 2,000 people were injected with fake Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai, and another 500 -- some of them disabled -- may have suffered the same fate in a second major city.

Vaccination rates rose sharply this week after the Indian government made shots free following a devastating pandemic surge in April and May.

Police in Mumbai said that around 2,000 people who thought they were being vaccinated were in fact injected with a saline solution.

Ten people had been arrested including two doctors at a private hospital in the financial hub, police told a news conference.

Media reports said that the shots were given at nine different locations.

Police in Kolkata meanwhile have arrested a man posing as a civil servant with a master's degree in genetics who reportedly ran as many as eight spurious vaccination camps.

Police said at least 250 disabled and transgender people were injected at one site, and that in total nearly 500 people may have been given counterfeit jabs across the city.

Kolkata official Atin Ghosh said that the seized vials were falsely labelled as containing the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, branded in India as Covishield.

"It was found that the Covishield label was stuck over another label, that of Amikacin Sulphate 500 mg, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the urinary tract, bones, brain, lungs and blood among others," Ghosh told AFP.

The scam came to light after an actress and politician, Mimi Chakraborty, who received a shot at one of the camps to raise awareness, became suspicious and alerted police.

