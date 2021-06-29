Indian police probe Twitter over 'independent 'Kashmir map

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Indian police have filed preliminary charges against senior Twitter officials over an inaccurate map of the country, an official said Tuesday, in the latest escalation between the US firm and New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh state police said the criminal case was filed against two Twitter India officials late Monday following a complaint from the local head of a Hindu nationalist group that the US firm's website showed the disputed Kashmir region as an independent country.

The map was already taken down from Twitter's "Tweep Life" career section.

A police official told AFP that Twitter's India head Manish Maheshwari and another senior employee were being investigated.

Twitter has been locked for several months in an acrimonious row with New Delhi over new rules for social media companies operating in India.

WhatsApp is challenging the rules in court, fearing that it will have to break its system of encryption that prevents anyone other than the sender and receiver from reading messages.

The government has said that failing to comply could strip tech companies of the legal protection granted to intermediaries in India.

Police have accused Twitter of stoking sectarian tensions and summoned Maheshwari to attend investigations, who has however procured court protection from arrest.

Twitter responded by accusing the government of "intimidation tactics".