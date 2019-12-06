UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Shoot Dead Suspects In Rape-murder

Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Indian police shoot dead suspects in rape-murder

New Delhi, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Indian police on Friday shot dead four detained gang-rape and murder suspects as they were re-enacting their alleged crime, prompting outrage but also wild celebrations.

The men, who had been in custody for a week, were shot early Friday morning as they tried to escape during the re-enactment in the southern city of Hyderabad, police said.

"They were killed in crossfire. They tried to snatch weapons from the guards but were shot dead," deputy police commissioner Prakash Reddy told AFP.

The four were accused of raping, murdering and burning the body of the woman, a 27-year-old veterinary doctor, who had parked her scooter on a busy highway in November.

The men deflated her scooter tyre and lured her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing the machine, according to police.

They allegedly then raped and murdered the woman before setting the body on fire under an isolated bridge.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had called her sister informing her that she was scared of the men who had offered to help her before her phone went off.

The case sparked widespread demonstrations and calls for swift and tough justice, with social media swamped with demands for them to be put to death.

Shortly after their arrest hundreds of protesters also tried to storm the Hyderabad police station where the four accused were held.

At one demonstration in Delhi, some women wielded swords while in parliament one lawmaker called for the men to be "lynched" and another for rapists to be castrated.

