Indian Restaurant Offers 'COVID Curry' To Scared Customers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Indian restaurant offers 'COVID curry' to scared customers

Jodhpur, India, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :An Indian restaurant is hoping to win back customers afraid of eating out during the pandemic with a special "COVID Curry" and "Mask Naans".

"This has been a really tough time for us and for our entire sector," Yash Solanki, owner of the vegetarian Vedic eatery in the western city of Jodphur, told AFP.

The fried vegetable balls have been shaped to look like the "crowned" coronavirus, while the accompanying breads look like surgical masks.

Solanki said that they had also added, and advertised, that their COVID curry had extra Indian herbs and spices that are good for people's health.

"Even with recently relaxed curbs, the fear still dominates. People are still very reluctant to eat out," Solanki said.

Almost 800 people are dying daily from coronavirus in the world's second-most populous nation, with around 50,000 new infections reported every 24 hours.

The country has had 1.8 million cases, the third-highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil, and more than 38,000 deaths.

