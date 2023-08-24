Open Menu

Indian Rover Begins Exploring Moon's South Pole

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Indian rover begins exploring Moon's south pole

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :India began exploring the Moon's surface with a rover on Thursday, a day after it became the first nation to land a craft near the largely unexplored lunar south pole.

Pragyan -- "Wisdom" in Sanskrit -- rolled out of the lander hours after the latest milestone in India's ambitious but cut-price space programme sparked huge celebrations across the country.

"Rover ramped down the lander and India took a walk on the moon!" the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

