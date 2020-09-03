UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian School Paints Village Walls For Outdoor Pandemic Classes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:40 AM

Indian school paints village walls for outdoor pandemic classes

Solapur, India, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Out on a street in an Indian village, half a dozen children gather around their teacher who points a stick at the diagrams on a wall, one of many murals in the neighbourhood being used to help poor students keep up with their education during the coronavirus pandemic.

With schools shut since March in a virus lockdown, teachers in Nilamnagar, western India, became concerned that some youngsters would fall behind because their families cannot afford an internet subscription for online classes.

So they came up with a workaround -- children like playing on the streets, so they would take their lessons outside.

"Since most of the families lack resources to educate their kids digitally, we had to come up with an innovative method to keep children invested in education," Ram Gaikwad, a teacher at Asha Marathi Vidyalaya school, told AFP ahead of Teachers' Day on Saturday.

The outdoor classrooms for a total of 1,700 students aged between six and 16 have been a hit.

Every day, small groups gather at the painted walls in alternate lanes in the village of more than 30,000 people, sitting or standing as they take notes.

Their teachers walk through the village each weekday morning, stopping to explain the lesson or answer any questions.

The murals cover a vast range of subjects -- from writing to trigonometry -- in English and the local Marathi language.

On one sun-faded wall, illustrations of objects starting with the letter "s" -- including a scooter, spade and swing -- are painted in black below the words "look, listen and say".

"When my mother sends me to buy milk, I walk through the village and look at the lessons on the walls," 13-year-old Yashwant Anjalakar told AFP.

The son of two factory workers -- who hopes to work for the elite Indian Administrative Service one day -- said the walls are the only option for students like him who lack access to the internet.

"I miss my school and my friends a lot. Sitting at home is boring and these walls are a great way of revising and studying... I want to keep studying even during this pandemic." So far, 250 walls in the village have been painted by a local artist, and the school hopes to commission another 200.

Parents have chipped in to help with the project's cost, which has reached 150,000 rupees ($2,050) so far, said the school's principal Tasleem Pathan.

"The entire village is invested in keeping the children educated during the pandemic," Pathan told AFP.

India has the world's third highest tally of virus infections, with more than 3.7 million confirmed cases, behind the United States and Brazil.

Despite a strict lockdown, the pandemic has shown no signs of slowing down as it moves from cities into the country's rural interior.

Related Topics

India Internet World Poor Education Buy Asha Brazil United States March From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

11 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

10 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

10 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.