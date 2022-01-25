UrduPoint.com

Indian So-called Democracy, A Biggest Fraud To Throw Dust In Eyes Of World: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Indian so-called democracy, a biggest fraud to throw dust in eyes of world: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 25 (APP):On the eve of the Indian Republic Day being observed as Black day by Kashmiris living either side of the LoC and rest of the world on Wednesday (January 26), Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has termed the Indian so-called democracy a biggest fraud to throw dust in the eyes of the world.

"India is the biggest terrorist country in the world and the so-called Republic Day of India is a black day for the Jammu and Kashmir people", Niazi said in the message issued here on Tuesday.

He added that the existing black laws in Occupied Kashmir were clearly against democratic values.

He said that India was the biggest terrorist country in the world and the so-called Republic Day of India was a black day for the Kashmiri people and the existing black laws in Occupied Kashmir were clearly against democratic values.

The prime minister said the Occupied Kashmir had turned into a military cantonment after August 5, 2019 which was a a serious violation of UN resolutions.

Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid tributes to the spirit of Hurriyat leadership and paid homage to the millions of martyrs who had offered tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir and kept the candle of the liberation movement burning bright and bright for the future despite difficult circumstances.

He said Kashmiri people had sacrificed their third generation for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and would continue their struggle till the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister thanked all the countries, institutions and organisations for raising voice for Kashmiri people who had been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He said that Kashmiri people had been struggling for the achievement of their basic right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions for which they would continue their struggle till the last drop of blood.

As reported earlier, Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control, Pakistan and abroad observe Indian republic day as a 'Black day' this day every year to draw the world's attention towards Indian forces atrocities and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

Protest rallies and demonstrations all over the state to condemn the Indian forces repressions, will be hallmark of the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Line Of Control Democracy Jammu January August 2019 All Blood Million

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.