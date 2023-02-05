UrduPoint.com

Indian State Committing Genocide Of Kashmiris: Mushaal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Sunday said the terrorist Indian State had been committing genocide of Kashmiri people in the disputed valley for over seven decades.

Mushaal, wife of incarcerated Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik on Sunday, in a statement said that India was the biggest terrorist State, involved in the brutal killing and torture of innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people for their only crime to raise their voices against the unlawful subjugation by Indian authorities for last 75 years.

The chairperson vowed that the courage of the brave people of the occupied valley could not be dampened by the brutal and inhuman tactics.

The hurriyat leader lamented the world powers duplicity and apathy towards the world's worst crisis on the surface of the earth, as the fascist government adopted a ruthless policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people of the occupied valley.

Mushaal said that Kashmiris would never accept the Hindutva regime and would fight for their inalienable right to self-determination till the last drop of their blood.

She appreciated Pakistanis for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on every February 5 for the last 33 years to convey a strong message to the world that Kashmiris were not alone in their fight for the right to self-determination.

However, she stressed the need for a solution to the decades-long Kashmir dispute.

Mushaal said that UN was legally and morally bound to secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, adding that settlement of the lingering dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations was imperative for peace and stability in South Asia, as it could trigger a nuclear war between Pakistan and India.

The chairperson urged that the UN must fulfill its responsibilities pertaining to Kashmiris' right to self-determination as the decades-old unresolved dispute has not only put a question mark on the "UN's credibility" but it is a constant threat to regional as well as world peace.

