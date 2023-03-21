UrduPoint.com

Indian State Extends Internet Ban In Hunt For Sikh Separatist

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Indian state extends internet ban in hunt for Sikh separatist

Amritsar, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Indian authorities extended a mobile internet blackout across a state of about 30 million people on Monday as police hunted a radical Sikh preacher.

The blackout extension came after supporters of Amritpal Singh were filmed vandalising India's consulate in San Francisco. A similar disturbance also took place in London.

Authorities in the northern state of Punjab launched a major search on Saturday for Singh, who has risen to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland.

Police said on Monday they had arrested 114 people so far but Singh's whereabouts were unknown.

The internet outage, originally in place until noon (0630 GMT) on Monday, was extended for another 24 hours.

Videos posted online, and independently verified by AFP, showed men smashing doors and windows of the Indian consulate in San Francisco after they broke down barricades set up outside the building.

The phrase #FreeAmritpal had been sprayed on the property as several dozen protesters gathered outside. Indian media reported that the vandalism had taken place late Sunday.

India registered a "strong protest" with the State Department as well as the US embassy in New Delhi.

The US government "was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement late Monday.

Washington "was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the ministry added.

New Delhi also summoned the British high commissioner to India, Alex Ellis on Sunday to voice its displeasure at the vandalism by Singh's supporters outside the Indian high commission in London.

On Monday, flag-waving Sikhs chanting slogans gathered outside the UK embassy in New Delhi.

Punjab -- with about 58 percent Sikhs and 39 percent Hindus -- was rocked by a violent separatist movement for Khalistan in the 1980s and early 1990s in which thousands of people died.

India has often complained to foreign governments over the activities of Sikh hardliners among the Indian diaspora who, it says, are trying to revive the insurgency with a massive financial push.

Singh and his supporters, armed with swords, knives and guns, raided a police station last month after one of the 30-year-old preacher's aides was arrested for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.

Indian media quoted security sources as saying Singh was backed by arch-rival Pakistan.

Several police were injured in the brazen daytime raid on the outskirts of Amritsar, home to the holiest Sikh shrine, the Golden Temple, heaping pressure on authorities to act.

Indian authorities frequently shut down mobile internet services, particularly in the restive northern region of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Delhi Protest Internet Police Kidnapping Punjab Police Station Mobile Died San Francisco London Amritsar New Delhi Temple United Kingdom Sunday Gold Media Government Million

Recent Stories

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

37 minutes ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

37 minutes ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

37 minutes ago
 IMF approves Sri Lanka's bailout: president

IMF approves Sri Lanka's bailout: president

37 minutes ago
 N.Ireland unionists oppose key part of Brexit trad ..

N.Ireland unionists oppose key part of Brexit trade deal

37 minutes ago
 Kazakh ruling party wins snap poll, observers urge ..

Kazakh ruling party wins snap poll, observers urge reforms

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.