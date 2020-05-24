Indian troops arrest four Kashmiri youth during CASO in Badgam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested at least four youth in Badgam district, on SundayAccording to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested the youth identified as Wasim Ganai, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir during a cordon and search operation in Bwwewah area of the district.

The troops dubbed the youth, all residents of Kandoora Beerwah, as Over Ground Workers of a mujahid organization.