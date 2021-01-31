UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrest Over Half A Dozen Youth In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:00 PM

Indian troops arrest over half a dozen youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Indian troops during cordon and search operations and house raids have arrested over half a dozen Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir districts on Sunday.

The troops arrested Imran Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Taufeeq Ahmed, Muzammil Ahmed, Aadil Ahmed and Junaid Altaf in Bijbehra, Shopian and Pulwama areas, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were arrested on fake charges by Indian army and they are under their interrogation centers, the family of the detained youth told media men.

They expressed serious concern over their arrest and demanded their immediate release.

A local civil society member in Islamabad talking to media men said that the boys were innocent and Indian troops and police arrest youth to create fear in south Kashmir and weaken the freedom sentiment of the people.

He urged the United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to play their role and stop gross human rights violations and harassment in Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian troops.

