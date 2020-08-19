UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Arrested Six Persons In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Indian troops arrested six persons in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Indian troops and police have arrested four persons in South Kashmir's Shopian district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the police and troops arrested the four persons identified as Imitiyaz Ahmed Dar, Parvaiz Ahmed Kumar, Sajjad Ahmed Dhobi and Shahid Manzoor during house raids in different areas of Shopian.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two youth, Zia-ur-Rahman and Muhammad Zahid, from Doda and Ramban areas of Jammu region.

