Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have continued their cordon and search operations in Shopian and Rajouri districts.

Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continued their searches in the Chakoora area of Shopian on the second consecutive day, today, subjecting the residents to severe harassment and intimidation, Kashmir Media Service reported on Thursday.

The troops also launched cordon and search operations in Beri Patan and Siot areas of the Rajouri district.