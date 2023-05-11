Indian troops continue violent CASOs in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different districts of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), subjecting the residents to severe harassment.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continued their so-called operation on the 7th consecutive day, today, in different areas including Kesari in Rajouri district. The operation was launched on Friday morning after the killing of five Indian forces personnel in a blast at Kesari. Later, the troops in a vindictive action martyred an innocent youth in a fake encounter in the same area.

Indian army and paramilitary personnel continued their siege and search operations on the second consecutive day, today, in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla and Poonch town in the Poonch district. The search operation also continued on the 22nd consecutive day in several areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have been put on alert with the strengthening of checkpoints around the security installations in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua and other places in the Jammu region.

Officials said Indian paramilitary forces had been deployed in strength across the occupied territory to check vehicles at every checkpoint and all roads leading to Jammu city were being manned by a large number of forces personnel. They said the night patrolling had also been increased.

On the other hand, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have disturbed the daily routine of the people of the held territory in the name of security measures ahead of the G-20 meeting to be hosted by the Indian government in Srinagar later this month. House raids are being conducted in every city and town of the Kashmir Valley, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents.

Officials of the Indian army, police and various secret agencies in a joint meeting stressed on the searches and nakas on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway and directed the personnel to ensure that these nakas are functional round the clock. They also instructed them to make adequate use of modern gadgets including CCTVs and drones to keep a watch on the movement of people.