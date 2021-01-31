UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Intensified Atrocities In IIOJK: JKEM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM) has said that Indian troops have intensified their atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Deputy Secretary Information of All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter and the JKEM Vice Chairman, Imtiaz Wani deplored the killing of innocent youth during the so-called siege and search operations in IIOJK, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Paying tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district on Friday, he said "Giving everyone the right to live freely is the greatest service to humanity.

" He said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste.

He said that India cannot change the status of the Kashmir dispute by the cruel tactics as it is an internationally recognized dispute. He added that India should abandon its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve it by giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

Imtiaz Wani lamented that Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority and the international community should take notice of it.

